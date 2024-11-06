The event takes place amid a surge in the number of reactors on farms across the country. / Philip Doyle

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) is to host a regional TB meeting in Cavan on Wednesday night 6 November.

The meeting will take place in the Errigal Hotel in Cavan at 8pm and will be chaired by IFA regional chair Frank Brady.

The event takes place amid a surge in the number of reactors on farms across the country.

Over 39,000 TB reactors have been identified in the year until the start of November, while herd incidence now stands at 5.81%.

IFA regional executive officer John O’Hanlon said that TB is evolving into a major issue for the farmers.

“The increase in the spread of the disease, the increase in the number of TB reactors and reactor herds is having a significant impact on farm businesses and farm families,” he said.

Regional meeting

According to figures from the Department of Agriculture, almost 6,000 cattle herds around Ireland are currently locked up with TB.

The event will also be addressed by the Department’s director of organisations Michael Sheahan, IFA animal health committee chair TJ Maher and IFA animal health policy executive Tomas Bourke.

Farmers from Donegal, Monaghan, Cavan, Meath, Louth, Westmeath and Longford are expected to attend the event.

“The farming community will appreciate an appraisal of the current situation and the plans that are in place and may be coming into place to tackle the issue and bring TB breakdown back under control,” added O’Hanlon.

Read more

Almost 6,000 herds locked up with TB

China could set higher bar than EU for beef traceability

McConalogue open to exploring research on TB vaccine