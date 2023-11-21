Sally Towey with Creaga Violet, the junior female champion and top-priced animal, that sold for €4,500. \ Swarber Photography

The Irish Shorthorn Society held its annual premier sale in Roscommon Mart on Saturday 18 November with 39 lots on offer, consisting of 35 females and four males.

The pre-sale show was judged by Richard Henning, a Beef Shorthorn breeder from Northern Ireland who kicked off a tough day’s judging with the female classes.

Junior female champion and the reserve overall female champion went to Creaga Violet, owned by Noel and Lisa Dowd, Co Roscommon. Junior female reserve champion went to Bellevue Freda owned by Jim and Mary Kilcullen, Co Sligo.

The senior female champion and overall female championship was awarded to Moygara Willow 926, owned by Michael McKeon, Co Sligo. Senior female reserve champion went to Creaga Una owned by Noel and Lisa Dowd, Roscommon.

Males

The junior male championship and reserve overall male champion went to Ballinlig Rocky, owned by Terry and Amelda Middleton, Co Westmeath, who also scooped the junior male reserve champion with Ballinlig Buster.

In the senior male championship, it was Lavally Mario, owned by John Mullooly, Co Roscommon, that took the plaudits and also took the title of overall male champion on the day, while Moygara Cash Back owned by Michael McKeon, Co Sligo, took home the reserve senior male championship.

Top prices on the day

In-calf heifer Rockville Foggathorp 516 sired by Rockville Banada 452 owned by Anthony Dockery, sold for €2,750 to Michael Naughton, Co Roscommon.

Maiden heifer Tullylynn Tilly sired by Kilbeagh Roan Ace owned by Michael Flatley, Co Mayo, bred by Henry Boland, Co Sligo sold for €3,950 to Martin Travers, Co Roscommon.

Next top price in this section was Creaga Una sired by Napoleon of Upsall owned by Noel and Lisa Dowd selling for €3,800 to Eamonn Brennan, Co Sligo.

Weanling heifer Creaga Violet sired by Napoleon of Upsall, owned by Noel and Lisa Dowd, sold for €4,500 to Cormac Gallagher, Co Mayo.

Next top price in this section was Ricketstown Madeline Tess sired by Ricketstown Pilot 294 owned by Martin Kelly, Co Carlow, sold for €3,000 to Kevin Murphy.

Weanling bull Ballinlig Buster born in April 2023 and sired by Bushypark Spark from the herd of Terry and Amelda Middleton sold for €2,000 to Natalia Hynd, Scotland.

Senior bull lot 31 Moygara Cash Back owned by Michael McKeon, sired by Coxhill Karl and born in March 2022, sold for €2,400 to Harri Pritchard Wales