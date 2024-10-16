The Supreme champions line-up with family and sponsors:, l-r: Laurence Feeney, IHFA CEO; Ursula Forrest, Cork Club president; Denis Kiely, National Dairy Show director; Rachel Martin, Cork Examiner; Tom McCarthy AXA; Hallow Atwood Twizzle 1181 (honourable mention), shown by Philip Jones; Hallow Solomon Arengatang (reserve champion), shown by Will Jones; Eedy Doorman Fame (champion), shown by Jason Helen, with Laura, Robert and Sylvia Helen; judge Niels Erik Haahr. / Maria Kelly

In front of a packed Green Glens Arena, Eedy Doorman Fame claimed the supreme champion title at the prestigious AXA National Dairy Show. This marks a stellar achievement for the five-year-old cow, exhibited by Jason, Laura, Robert, and Sylvia Helen of Eedy Holsteins, based in Clonakilty, Co Cork.

This follows Eedy Doorman Fame’s triumph at the same venue in 2023, when she was crowned overall champion. Born in August 2019, this cow is a daughter of Val-Bissson Doorman and Clonpaddin BK Fame ET.

‘Perfect cow’

Jersey champions. Pictured are Judge, Niels Erik Haahr, honourable mention Euro Joel Prance shown by Daniel Curtin, reserve champion Moorshill Buttercup TT shown by Conor Ahern, Champion Jones Ferdinand Cupid shown by Izzy Jones with Ted and Rory Jones, Ursula Forrect, Cork Club President, and Stephen Healy, PV Gen sponsor. / Maria Kelly

Judge Niels Erik Haahr from Denmark described the champion as the perfect cow, and also remarked on the overall quality of entries in this year’s competition.

In addition to the supreme championship title, Eedy Doorman Fame also secured the best udder award and the coveted exhibitor bred championship.

This tremendous cow was bred by Robert Helen and expertly handled in the ring by his son Jason.

Hallow herd success

Competition throughout the classes was fierce, with the reserve championship title going to Hallow Solomon Arengatange, exhibited by Philip Jones from Co Wexford. This February 2021 born daughter of Walnut Lawn Solomon claimed the title for best exhibitor bred animal and the best udder award.

Meanwhile, an honourable mention went to Hallow Atwood Twizzle 1181, who was supreme champion at the National Dairy show in 2022. This 2015 born daughter of Maple-Downs-IGW Atwood was also exhibited by the Jones family.