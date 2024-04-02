The 12th Emerald Expo show will take place on Saturday 27 April in Virginia, Co Cavan.

The Emerald Expo dairy show returns to the Virginia Show Centre in Co Cavan on Saturday 27 April, the 12th year the show will take place at the Cavan venue.

The all-breed dairy show kicks off the summer show season with a bigger than ever prize fund on offer for exhibitors. This year, the main sponsor of the show is FBD Insurance with supporting sponsorship from the Irish Holstein Friesian Association and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

The prize schedule includes seven championships. A new introduction to the show this year is an individual championship for red and white Holstein Friesian animals.

The Emerald Expo youngstock confined class is a dedicated class open to breeders from the surrounding IHFA club areas, Breffni Oriel, North Eastern, West Midlands and Donegal.

Once again, all eyes will be on the stock in contention for the Emerald Expo senior champion and the prize of taking home the Seamus Kelly memorial perpetual trophy.