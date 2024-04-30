It seems like no length since cattle and sheep showing enthusiasts hung up their white coats at the end of the 2023 show season. However, it’s been eight months and the show whites are in the washing machine, the show boxes are being restocked, halter training has commenced and it’s almost time to hit the road.

Agricultural shows have been the beating heart of rural towns and villages all over Ireland for over 100 years and have become a key player in bringing our communities together and I’m positive that this year will be no different.

For me, summer shows are the highlight of the year and I know I won’t be alone in saying that.

Katelin O'Brien at the 2023 Tinahely Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

There is something thrilling about hitting the road at a ridiculous hour of the morning to catch up with the ‘show family’, while preparations take place to the humming of blow dryers and generators in show fields all over the country.

After months of talking about the disastrous weather, nitrates, the ever growing cost of production, €uro-Star evaluations and fluctuating prices for milk, beef and lamb, it’s time to turn our heads to something more positive with the first of the summer shows just around the corner.

Preparations are under way and we have all the info you need to be show ready this summer. \Shanon Kinahan

Myself and the rest of the livestock team will be out and about at shows all over the country, so if you’re around, make sure to come and say hello.

We will be bringing you as much coverage as we possibly can over the next five months with plenty of exciting articles, podcasts, videos and photos to come.

Don’t forget, we would love to see what you’re up to on show day, so if you are out and about don’t forget to share your photos with us.