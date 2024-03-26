Anselm Fitzgerald, judge Seamus Nagle and IHBS president John Boddy with reserve champion Griananpoll 1 Whizkid, which sold for the top price of €6,000 at the Irish Hereford Society’s spring premier sale. \ Tricia Kennedy

The Irish Hereford Breed Society (IHBS) returned to its spring sale calendar last Saturday 23 March, when Hereford breeders and enthusiasts from all over the country travelled to GVM Mart in Tullamore for the society’s annual spring sale.

With home sales influencing numbers being turned out to sales of all breeds over the last couple of years, Saturday’s sale saw just five bulls that were catalogued not presented for sale with only three lots failing to find new homes on the day.

Tom and Anselm Fitzgerald from Moate, Co Westmeath, are no strangers to either the show ring or the sales ring and are well used to competing at the very top of Hereford shows and sales.

It is no surprise that yet again the father-and-son duo have peaked with another sale topper at Saturday’s sale with their April 2022-born bull, Griananpoll 1 Whizkid. Whizkid is a son of Ccr 57g Stamina ET and was bred from the renowned Griananpoll 1 Orange line going back to Churchill Storm V583, Remitall Keynote and Remitall Boomer.

Whizkid also boasted a catalogue full of stars with a replacement index of €121 and a terminal index of €82.

Tara Drum with first prizewinner Crowenstown Hanley that sold for €5,500 at the IHBS spring premier sale in Tullamore. \ Tricia Kennedy

After picking up a red rosette in his class, the homozygous polled bull went on to scoop the reserve championship in the pre-sale show before he sold for the sale-topping figure of €6,000.

The Fitzgeralds continued their success in the sales ring later in the afternoon when their September 2022-born bull Grianan Anchorman ET sold for €3,000. Anchorman is sired by Mawarra Sentimental ET and was bred from a Bowmont Storm dam going back to Vena Park Sharka, Dunrobin Superstar and Yarram Pompeii V055.

Plenty of girl power from Christine Drumm and her daughters from Delvin, Co Westmeath, saw the second highest price of the day come for the youngest bull in the sale, Crowenstown Hanley.

Hanley was sired by Conmelvin Ollie and was bred from a Cave Hill Storm dam going back to Cill Cormaic Lotto and Balleen Gilbert. Boasting a €138 replacement index and a €80 terminal index, the March 2023-born first prizewinner sold for €5,500.

The Drumm ladies continued their success in the show and sales ring, this time with their third prizewinner, Crowenstown Tinsel Tommy.

Sired by Hollow Point Broker out of a Grianan Parker and Grianan Orange-bred cow, the December 2022-born bull was very easy calving at just 1.9%. Tinsel Tommy boasted four stars on replacement and five stars on terminal and sold for €4,500 at Saturday’s sale.

Next best at Saturday’s sale was Caonach Jimie Y 232 from the herd of William and David Jones from Keenagh, Co Longford. Jimie, the June 2022-born bull was sired by Cill Cormaic Marvel and he was bred from a Kye Rodge 553 dam.

Judge Seamus Nagle with David and William Jones and Tennyson Egar, Irish Hereford Prime, with first prizewinner Caonach Jimi Y 232 that sold for €5,000. \ Tricia Kennedy

Boasting three stars on replacement and four stars on terminal, as well as being very easy-calving at 2.9%, the 20-month-old first prizewinning bull sold for €5,000.

Also achieving €5,000 at Saturday’s sale was Trillick Fionn from the herd of JJ Farrell from Co Longford.

Sired by Corlismore Commander 080 and bred from a Free Town Hotspur dam, the August 2022-born bull went back to Shiloh Farm Dynamite and Knockmountagh Cosmo and was very easy calving at just 1.1%.

Notable prices

Other notable prices on the day included November 2022-born Carrowboy 1 Perfect from the herd of Alan Gibbons, Strokestown, Co Roscommon. Sired by Fabb 1 Northern Star, he sold for €4,600. Ivor and Colin Anderson from Killeshandra, Co Cavan, sold their May 2022-born Corranpoll 1 Hashtag son, Corranpoll 1 Jameson for €4,550.

Ivor and Jesse Deverell from Geashil, Co Offaly, sold their August 2021-born bull Avillepoll 1 Raphael for €4,400.

Maurice Geary from Killmallock, Co Limerick, achieved €4,300 for his July 2022-born bull sired by Haven Wizard. Cavan breeder Philip Lynch sold his May 2022-born Carrick Ivor for €4,100, while John Mullooly from Strokestown, Co Roscommon, sold his September-born Cloonfree Hotspur for €4,000.

The day’s trading concluded with a 90% clearance rate and a sale average of €3,966.

There was only one heifer entered for Saturday’s sale, Appel 1 Dawn Break from the herd of John Appelbe from Clonakilty, Co Cork. She was sired by Fisher 1 Profile and sold for €3,500.