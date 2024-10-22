Moyclare Wonderkid, shown by breeder Michael Molloy, which was overall champion and sold for €5,600.

Following on from its premier autumn sale in Tullamore Mart last week, the Irish Hereford Breed Society travelled to Golden Vale Mart, Kilmallock, for its second show and sale last Friday.

Once again, demand was solid for the top end of bulls, with 58% of the bulls on offer finding new homes, selling to an average of €3,053.

Trade was boosted by the fact that only 24 of the 38 bulls catalogued turned up on the day.

Champion bull

Leading the trade at €5,600 was Moyclare Wonderkid for Co Offaly breeder Michael Molloy.

Having secured the overall championship that morning, this Caislean Jake son went to sale with a five-star dairy beef index of €121, along with a five-star terminal index of €79.

The full-horned bull also offered below-average calving figures and a carcase weight figure of +11kg, making him an attractive option for dairy farmers on the day. He was secured by a herd in Co Wexford.

Trillick pair

Co Longford breeder JJ Farrell had a successful day out, selling his two bulls for an average of €3,700.

First through the ring for Farrell was Trillick Poll Buddy PP at €4,200.

This July 2023-born bull is a son of Umgola 1 Lawman and the Fisher 1 Klondike daughter Firbosa 1 Pinky 316.

A homozygous polled bull, Buddy catalogued with a nice spread of figures, which included a five-star terminal and dairy beef index. He was snapped up by a herd in the midlands.

Trillick Poll Buddy PP, shown by breeder JJ Farrell, which sold for €4,200.

Shortly after this, his stablemate Trillick Wonder HH traded at €3,200.

An August 2023-born bull, Wonder is a son of the herd’s stock bull Corlismore Commander 080 and the homebred dam Trillick Della.

This homozygous horned bull offered a well-balanced array of indexes, which included a five-star milk figure of +6kg and a five-star carcase weight figure of +10.1kg. He sold to a herd in Co Kilkenny.

Reserve

Michael Sexton from Ennis, Co Clare, purchased the reserve overall champion Ballinalick Profile PP for a sum of €3,600.

Exhibited by Peter T Cooke from Co Tipperary, Profile is a 20-month-old son of Fisher 1 Profile P456.

This homozygous polled bull displayed a page decorated with stars, accompanied by well below-average calving figures on both beef and dairy.