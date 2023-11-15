Tom and Chris Meehan with their junior Belgian Blue champion that sold for the highest price of €14,500 at the 2022 Winter Fair. \ Tricia Kennedy
Sean, Jack and John Ramsbottom with their junior Limousin champion at the 2021 Winter Fair that sold for a sale record of €18,000. \Tricia Kennedy
Blair Dufton, Chris and Niamh Meehan with their junior Belgian Blue champion that sold for the top price of €10,000 at the 2019 Winter Fair. \ Tricia Kennedy
Sean Walsh and Shane McGrael with the reserve junior Limousin champion that sold for top price of €6,200 at the 2018 Winter Fair. \ Tricia Kennedy
Sean Hughes sold his Limousin-cross calf for a top price of €6,000 at the 2017 Winter Fair.
Niamh Roche and Owen O'Neill with their Limousin-cross calf that sold for the top price of €5,500 at the 2016 Winter Fair. \ Tricia Kennedy
