The year’s Irish Charolais Cattle Society annual Christmas Cracker bull show and sale in Elphin, which took place last Saturday, didn’t disappoint with a record average of €5,581, up a massive €587 on the previous year’s sale. We take a look at the top 10 priced bulls in the sale below.
Top price of €16,200 went to Cloonglasna11 Tarzan, the reserve junior champion sired by Neptune.
The second highest price went to Sagesse Timothy the intermediate champion, a Balmyle Vagabond son selling for €12,100.
The third top price went to Ballydownan the Rock ET, a CF52 son selling for €10,300.
The fourth top price went to Dhuish Thunder, a Lapon son selling for €10,000.
The fifth top price went to Clenagh Topper a Goldstar Echo son selling for €9,800.
The sixth top price went to Derryolam Toby ET. a Texan Gie son selling for €9,400.
The seventh top price went to Goldstar Treasure ET, a Goldstar Echo son selling for €9,100.
The eighth top price went to Corney Toby, a Goldstar Hugo son selling for €8,500.
The ninth top price bull went to Roughan Thomas, a Roughan Just Beau son selling for €8,400.
Completing the top 10 prices was Dalehill Teddy, the reserve senior champion selling for €8,400.
