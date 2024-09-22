Judging of the pairs class at this year's National Charolais Calf Show in Carrick-on-Shannon.

It’s been 60 years since Charolais cattle first arrived to Ireland from their origin in France.

The breed has come a long way since representatives from the Department of Agriculture introduced the first consignment of Charolais cattle to Ireland in 1964.

Over the years, the breed has become one of the main beef breeds in Ireland, with just under 12,000 pedigree registrations at its peak in 2011.

On Saturday, the society celebrated its 60-year anniversary at its national calf show in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Male calf champions

Just under 100 Charolais calves were catalogued for the event, with exhibitors travelling from all over Ireland.

Taking the first of the championships was Jim Geoghegan, Co Westmeath, with Lisnagre Unknown ET, a September 2023-born son of CF52.

He was awarded the senior male calf championship, with his stablemate Lisnagre Uno ET pushing him all the way to clinch the reserve senior male calf championship. A fantastic achievement for the Lisnagre herd.

The intermediate male calf championship was won by Grangwood Ugo ET, a November 2023-born son of Goldies Icon and the prolific breeding cow Grangwood Jolly Holly. He was exhibited by Limerick breeder Jerry O’Keeffe.

Overall junior male calf champion went to Shane Maguire from Co Meath with Dundoire Victorious, a seven-month-old son of Grangwood Royal Oak.

Senior female calf champion

Wrapping up the senior female calf championship was Shane Cassidy with Clonscott12 Unique ET, a 12-month-old daughter of Corrie Alan and the former Tullamore Show champion Sagesse Martha ET.

Beachview U Beauty ET, intermediate female calf champion, shown by Hannah Marie Clancy, with exhibitor Dermott O'Dowd.

Beachview U Beauty ET continued her terrific run this summer, as she won the intermediate female calf championship for Dermott O’Dowd.

This tremendous October 2023-born heifer is a daughter of the French sire Magicien.

Junior female calf champion went to the classy Crossane4 Victorious ET, a nine-month-old daughter of Goldstar Echo and Portnason Hermione, making her a full sister to the junior male champion at this year’s premier sale.

For a full report from Saturday’s show, pick up a copy of next week’s Irish Farmers Journal.