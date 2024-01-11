Aidan McCabe's Drumgoonpoll1 Sydney had the top price at the 2023 spring premier sale when the hammer fell at €11,600. Who will it be in 2024?

The Irish Hereford Breed Society has announced its 2024 spring sale dates, which are set to kick off on Saturday 23 March with the premier spring show and sale in GVM Mart Tullamore.

This sale was a big success in 2023, when Aidan McCabe’s Drumgoopool1 Sydney sold for €11,600.

The premier sale will be followed by a series of sales in April, with the Nenagh (Co Tipperary) show and sale taking place on Thursday 4 April and Kilmallock (Co Limerick) taking place on Friday 19 April.

An April date for the Bandon show and sale is yet to be announced.

Finally, just before the summer show season kicks off, the society will host its final spring sale on Thursday 16 May in Nenagh Mart.

Spring society sales 2024

Premier spring show and sale Tullamore: Saturday 23 March.

Nenagh: Thursday 4 April.

Bandon: TBC.

Kilmallock: Friday 19 April.

Nenagh: Thursday 16 May.