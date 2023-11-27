Large crowds are gathering at the Carrick Winter Fair. In the ring is the junior Charolais champion from the herd of Martin Killeen that sold for €7,600.

So far, the Carrick-on-Shannon Winter Fair has been a great weekend and as the weather cools down this Monday evening, the trade is only beginning to heat up.

Large crowds have gathered over the past few hours in anticipation of securing top-quality calves for breeding and showing ahead of next year.

So far, the top price has been by Enda Foy's Limousin-cross heifer calf that sold for €7,800.

There are plenty of high prices expected later this evening, so don't forget to check out our socials for updates.

For now, check out some of the highlights here.

Look at this for a beauty?? 3rd prize winner from Christopher Flatley from #Mayo sold his @irishcharolais heifer calf for €7,250 here in Carrick?? @FJ_Pedigree @farmersjournal @MartinMerrick2 pic.twitter.com/JMWOsLCwOD — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) November 27, 2023

@FJ_Pedigree @farmersjournal in Carrick for day 2 of the Winter Fair?? Simmental Champion from the Mulligan family sold for €3,600?? pic.twitter.com/LotE7D8DjB — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) November 27, 2023