At the launch of the 2024 National Hereford Calf Show (l to r): Lesley Lewis from Dovea Genetics, Molly Kiernan from the Irish Hereford Breed Society, and Tennyson Egar from Irish Hereford Prime.

Sponsored by Dovea Genetics and Irish Hereford Prime, the national Hereford calf show is set to feature some of Ireland's finest young Hereford bulls and heifers.

The show will take place on Saturday 16 November in Tullamore Mart, Co Offaly, with judging kicking off at 10am.

This prestigious event will bring together 80 of the best Hereford calves from across the country, offering a prime opportunity to witness top-tier genetics and the next generation of breeding stock.

It is hoped that several standout bulls from the show may qualify to join Irish Hereford Prime’s expanding bull panel, a key part of its beef sustainability programme.

Prime

Dovea Genetics and Irish Hereford Prime are eager to see the exceptional quality on display, affirming their commitment to enhancing the economic and environmental value of beef production in Ireland through sustainable practices.

The calf show will be followed by the Genetic Gems sale at 2pm, which has established itself as the number one sale for Hereford females in Ireland, achieving record prices in its first three years.

The sale comprises nine in-calf and maiden heifers from some of the most proven Hereford lines in the country, alongside eight standout females from the Gouldingpoll herd.

There will also be a consignment of AI straws from some of the breed’s most proven sires.