The Salers Cattle Society of Ireland held its annual spring show and sale in Gort Mart, Co Galway, on Thursday evening, 4 April, with just under 30 lots on offer.

Topping the sale was Ashbury Bondi from the herd of Alfie and Conor Melvin from Mulhuddart, Dublin. The December 2022-born heifer was sired by the homebred Ashbury Alpha and was bred from a Ashbury Stalone cow going back to Lancelot, Doudou and Beguin. The 15-month-old heifer boasted €187 on the replacement index and sold for the sale-topping price of €3,500.

The Melvin duo continued their winning ways with their second prizewinner, Ashbury Cu Culainn, which sold for the highest male price of €3,100. The 14-month-old bull was sired by Halley out of a Knottown Poseidon cow and was very easy calving at just 2.3%.

Keeping with the bulls, next best on the night was Michael and Catherine Minogue’s Coolagoree Brady. The November 2022-born bull was sired by Forez and was bred from a Halley cow. The double five-star bull was 3% for calving and sold for €3,000.

Securing the female championship on the night was Roskeel Beauty from the herd of Brendan and Ferida Joyce that sold for €2,700. The male championship came from the Co Sligo-based herd of David Kirrane with his February 2023-born bull Carrentubber Czar Poll that unfortunately failed to meet his reserve.

Sale averages

Maiden heifers: €2,407 average; 100% clearance.

Bulls: €3,050 average; 40% clearance.

In-calf heifers: €2,133 average; 43% clearance.