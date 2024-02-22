Denzies Nugget from the Popes herd sold for the top price of the sale at 37,000gns. / McGregor Photography

With 168 Simmental bulls and 10 heifers to go under the hammer, what started as a relatively easy sale flourished into a bidding frenzy at the packed ringside.

The pre-sale show on Sunday morning was judged by Stuart Barclay from Blairdrummond, Stirling, and he found his supreme champion in Richard McCulloch’s Overhill House Nikey 22.

Following on from a successful autumn sale season, Richard McCulloch’s Overhill House Nikey 22 secured the intermediate championship before going on to be tapped forward as the supreme overall champion.

The May 2022-born bull was sired by Pistyll Kingsman 19 and he is bred from a Mohona Fletcher dam.

Nikey’s sire, Pistyll Kingsman, also bred the 46,000gns all-time breed record bull, Overhill House Neo, back in October 2023. The champion sold for 10,000gns (€11,074).

Sold in minutes

On Monday evening, Stuart Barclay found his reserve intermediate champion in Denzies Nugget 22 from the herd of Michael and Alan Barlow.

Denzies Newton claimed first prize in the pre-sale show and went on to sell for 14,000gns (€15,503). \ MacGregor Photography

The June 2022-born bull is sired by the homebred Denzies Hamish out of the famous Auroch Eve and his dam Ashland Topaz Janet was champion in Dungannon when she was purchased.

Nugget caught the eye of the Popes herd and sold in just a few short minutes for the sale-topping price of 37,000gns (€40,974).

The Barlows continued their successful streak with many more Hamish sons, including Denzies Newton that sold for 14,000gns (€15,503), Denzies Neff that sold for 13,000gns (€14,396), Denzies Nacho that sold for 12,000gns (€13,289), and Denzies Nero that sold for 8,000gns (€8,859).

Wolfstar Nobelman claimed first prize in the pre-sale show and went on to sell for 17,000gns (€18,826). \ MacGregor Photography

Alan King was the next to top the trade at Monday’s sale when the hammer fell for this May 2022-born bull Wolfstar Nobelman 22 at 17,000gns (€18,826).

The first-prizewinning bull was sired by Curaheen Bandit, a bull bred by David Wall from Co Dublin.

Bandit was a well-bred bull himself, bred by Hillcrest Champion and out of Peter O’Connell’s Raceview Merle Beauty.

Leading ways

Alan also continued his leading ways when his November 2022-born reserve junior champion Wolfstar Nasa sold for 14,000gns.

Reserve champion Wolfstar Nasa sold for 14,000gns (€15,503). \ MacGregor Photography

Next best was the senior champion from the pre-sale show, Backmuir Nate. Nate was an April 2022-born bull sired by Wolfstar Jackaroo and was bred from a Carrick Hayden dam. He sold for 13,000gns for Reece and Andrew Simmers.

Travelling all the way from Northern Ireland was the Robson family of Kilbride Farm Simmentals with their September 2022-born bull, Kilbride Farm Nebulus. Sired by Kilbride Farm Jetstream and out of the famous Kilbride Farm Eunice, Nebulus sold for 13,000gns.

The Green family were next to take the plaudits at Monday’s sale with their September 2022-born bull Corskie Newry.

Newry was sired by Kilbride Farm Haka and was out of a Hillcrest Butcher dam, Tawley Hanna, which was purchased for €10,700 when she was the weanling champion at the Irish Simmental Cattle Society premier sale in 2017. Newry sold for 12,000gns.

Backmuir Nate sold for 13,000gns (€14,396) at this week’s Simmental bull sale in Stirling. \ MacGregor Photography

Also selling for 12,000gns at Monday’s sale was Rockytop Nero from the herd of Gary and Angela Christie. The May 2022-born bull was sired by Glenturk Kingpin and was bred from a Kilbride Farm Arklow dam.

Averages

After what was a rocky start to trading at Monday’s sale, the British Simmental Society finished out with excellent prices and achieved an average sale price of £7,498 (€8,744.52).

The average was up £238 (€277.57) on the same sale last year and the sale saw a 77% clearance rate. These excellent figures were all complemented by 21 bulls achieving five-figures sums.