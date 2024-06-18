William Collins and Bobby O'Connell are pictured with the Charolais Champion and Interbreed Champion, Grangewood Rosebud at the Cork Summer Show. \Shanon Kinahan

Cork Summer Show opened its gates once again on Saturday 15 June for its annual two-day event.

The show, which has been running in some form or another for over 200 years is Cork’s biggest and best agricultural show building on its success each year.

In the cattle rings, numbers may have been reduced on other years, but quality was certainly to the fore as over 10 breeds competed on a hugely competitive level.

Despite the rain trying its best to dampen spirits, exhibitors put their best foot forward to put on a fine display of cattle.

Champions

A busy day of judging culminated in a super showdown for the interbreed championship, which was judged by Limerick man, Mike Hannon.

Mike found his Supreme Champion in the winner from the Charolais section which was owned by Bobby O’Connell from Co Limerick.

Bobby’s June 2020-born heifer, Grangewood Rosebud sired by Goldstar Echo and bred from the renowned Grangewood Emerald was the one to take the plaudits.

Stepping up to take the reserve supreme champion spot was the champion from the Commercial ring.

Shane Kelleher from Co Clare exhibited his Limousin-cross Blue heifer who took the top spot.

The 15-month-old heifer was sired by Elite Ice Cream.

In the Hereford ring, Champion of the day was Edward and Trevor Dudley from Co Tipperary with their cow and calf pair, Mullaghdoo Anna and her first son at foot.

Albert and Jennifer De Cogan from Co Cork took the plaudits in the Angus ring with their four-year-old stock bull, Corlismore Tomohawk. The Angus bull was a son of the renowned HW Ferghal.

In the Shorthorn ring, it was the Co Cork father and daughter duo, Philip and Zoe Salter who came out on top with their January 2023-born bull, Creaga Vertigo. Vertigo is a son of Ingleton.

In the Belgian Blue section, it was another week at the top for prominent Cork breeders, the Stanley family who claimed the top spot with their September-born B4396 heifer, Brownview Quartz.

Co Clare was victorious again, this time in the Limousin ring with Donal Moloney’s bull taking the plaudits.

The March 2022-born bull, Castlebrock Trafford ET sired by Mereside Godolphin was tapped forward as the Limousin Champion.

Simmental Champion on the day was renowned breeder Peter O’Connell and his troops from Mallow with their January 2023-born heifer.

Raceview Rosie V Kim sired by Raceview Mattie was bred from a Kilbride Farm Delboy cow and took the top spot on the day.

Shane Kelleher from Co Clare pictured with his Commercial Champion and Reserve Interbreed Champion heifer, Phoebe at the Cork Summer Show. \Shanon Kinahan

Zoe Salter pictured with their Shorthorn Champion, Creaga Vertigo at the Cork Summer Show. \Shanon Kinahan

Tori and Peter O'Connell pictured with their Simmental Champion heifer, Raceview Rosie V Kim at the Cork Summer Show. \Shanon Kinahan

Cathal O'Meara and Rachel Moloney pictured with Donal Moloney's Limousin Champion, Castlebrock Trafford ET at the Cork Summer Show. \Shanon Kinahan