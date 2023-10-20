The Irish Hereford Breed Society held its autumn bull and heifer sale in Kilmallock Mart on Friday 20 October.

The sale was well supported by farmer buyers and saw a top price of €3,600, which was paid for Sinead Conry’s first-prizewinning October 2021-born bull Rathnollag Roy.

Sired by the homebred Rathnollag Racer and bred from a Free Town Hotspur dam, Roy sold for the highest price of the sale.

There were two bulls to hit the €3,500 mark at the sale, the first of which was judge Catherine Smith’s reserve champion from the pre-sale show Dominarigle 1 Duke 1010.

Michael O'Keefe with his reserve champion bull Dominarigle 1 Duke 1010 that sold for €3,500 at the Irish Hereford Breed Society sale in Kilmallock Mart. \Shanon Kinahan

The March 2022-born bull from the herd of Michael O’Keefe from Newmarket, Co Cork, was sired by Gurteragh Rambo 700 ET and was bred from a Gurteragh Justice ET dam.

The second bull to secure €3,500 was a second entry from Castlerea, Co Roscommon, breeder Sinead Conry, with her third-prizewinner Rathnollag Midnight.

Sired by Rathnollag Power, the June 2022-born bull was bred from Trillick George.

Trailing closely behind was third-prizewinner Kye Ranger 984 from the Elphin, Co Roscommon, herd of Padraig McGrath.

Sired by Pulham Ranger and bred from a Free Town Hotspur dam, the July 2022-born bull sold for €3,400.

Back to Co Cork and it was the father and son duo of JJ and Michael Barret who secured €3,300, which was the next-highest price for their July 2022-born bull Gurtaleen Inchvale Leo.

The first-prizewinning bull was sired by Haven Kingpin and was bred from a Cill Cormaic Leo dam.

The final bull to secure over €3,000 at the sale was Strokestown, Co Roscommon, breeder Johnny Dolan with his April 2022-born bull, Meadowhill Pat.

Johnny and Ryan Dolan with their second-prizewinning bull Meadowhill Pat that sold for €3,200 at the Irish Hereford Breed Society sale in Kilmallock Mart. \Shanon Kinahan

The Trillick George son was bred from a Moyclare Lieutenant dam and sold for €3,200.