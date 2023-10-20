The Irish Hereford Breed Society held its autumn bull and heifer sale in Kilmallock Mart on Friday 20 October.
The sale was well supported by farmer buyers and saw a top price of €3,600, which was paid for Sinead Conry’s first-prizewinning October 2021-born bull Rathnollag Roy.
Sired by the homebred Rathnollag Racer and bred from a Free Town Hotspur dam, Roy sold for the highest price of the sale.
There were two bulls to hit the €3,500 mark at the sale, the first of which was judge Catherine Smith’s reserve champion from the pre-sale show Dominarigle 1 Duke 1010.
The March 2022-born bull from the herd of Michael O’Keefe from Newmarket, Co Cork, was sired by Gurteragh Rambo 700 ET and was bred from a Gurteragh Justice ET dam.
@FJ_Pedigree in Kilmallock Mart today for the @IrishHereford bull and heifer sale? Reserve Champion, Dominarigle 1 Duke 1010 from the herd of Michael O’Keefe sold for €3,500?? @farmersjournal pic.twitter.com/q8ljxKlZGo— Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) October 20, 2023
The second bull to secure €3,500 was a second entry from Castlerea, Co Roscommon, breeder Sinead Conry, with her third-prizewinner Rathnollag Midnight.
Sired by Rathnollag Power, the June 2022-born bull was bred from Trillick George.
Trailing closely behind was third-prizewinner Kye Ranger 984 from the Elphin, Co Roscommon, herd of Padraig McGrath.
Sired by Pulham Ranger and bred from a Free Town Hotspur dam, the July 2022-born bull sold for €3,400.
@farmersjournal have landed in Kilmallock Mart today for the @IrishHereford Autumn Bull and Heifer Sale?Padraig McGraths 3rd prize winner, Kye Ranger 984 sold for €3,400?? @FJ_Pedigree pic.twitter.com/o4LKApf6Fq— Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) October 20, 2023
Back to Co Cork and it was the father and son duo of JJ and Michael Barret who secured €3,300, which was the next-highest price for their July 2022-born bull Gurtaleen Inchvale Leo.
The first-prizewinning bull was sired by Haven Kingpin and was bred from a Cill Cormaic Leo dam.
1st prize winner Gurtaleen Inchvale Leo from the Barrett family sold for €3,300 at the @IrishHereford Autumn sale in Kilmallock Mart this afternoon??@FJ_Pedigree @farmersjournal pic.twitter.com/vJYQ5nTzOZ— Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) October 20, 2023
The final bull to secure over €3,000 at the sale was Strokestown, Co Roscommon, breeder Johnny Dolan with his April 2022-born bull, Meadowhill Pat.
The Trillick George son was bred from a Moyclare Lieutenant dam and sold for €3,200.
