Sinead Conry with her first-prizewinning bull Rathnollag Roy that sold for the highest price of €3,600 at the Irish Hereford Breed Society sale in Kilmallock Mart. \ Shanon Kinahan

The Irish Hereford Breed Society held its autumn bull and heifer sale in Kilmallock Mart on Friday 20 October.

The sale was well supported by farmer buyers and saw a top price of €3,600, which was paid for Sinead Conry’s first-prizewinning October 2021-born bull Rathnollag Roy.

Sired by the homebred Rathnollag Racer and bred from a Free Town Hotspur dam, Roy sold for the highest price of the sale.

There were two bulls to hit the €3,500 mark at the sale, the first of which was judge Catherine Smith’s reserve champion from the pre-sale show Dominarigle 1 Duke 1010.

Michael O'Keefe with his reserve champion bull Dominarigle 1 Duke 1010 that sold for €3,500 at the Irish Hereford Breed Society sale in Kilmallock Mart. \Shanon Kinahan

The March 2022-born bull from the herd of Michael O’Keefe from Newmarket, Co Cork, was sired by Gurteragh Rambo 700 ET and was bred from a Gurteragh Justice ET dam.

The second bull to secure €3,500 was a second entry from Castlerea, Co Roscommon, breeder Sinead Conry, with her third-prizewinner Rathnollag Midnight.

Sired by Rathnollag Power, the June 2022-born bull was bred from Trillick George.

Trailing closely behind was third-prizewinner Kye Ranger 984 from the Elphin, Co Roscommon, herd of Padraig McGrath.

Sired by Pulham Ranger and bred from a Free Town Hotspur dam, the July 2022-born bull sold for €3,400.

Back to Co Cork and it was the father and son duo of JJ and Michael Barret who secured €3,300, which was the next-highest price for their July 2022-born bull Gurtaleen Inchvale Leo.

The first-prizewinning bull was sired by Haven Kingpin and was bred from a Cill Cormaic Leo dam.

The final bull to secure over €3,000 at the sale was Strokestown, Co Roscommon, breeder Johnny Dolan with his April 2022-born bull, Meadowhill Pat.

Johnny and Ryan Dolan with their second-prizewinning bull Meadowhill Pat that sold for €3,200 at the Irish Hereford Breed Society sale in Kilmallock Mart. \Shanon Kinahan

The Trillick George son was bred from a Moyclare Lieutenant dam and sold for €3,200.