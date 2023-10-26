The Irish Hereford Breed Society held its annual autumn bull and heifer sale in Kilmallock Mart last Friday, which was well supported by local customers.

The sale peaked with a top price of €3,600, which was paid for Sinead Conry’s, first prizewinning October 2021-born bull, Rathnollag Roy. Roy was sired by the homebred Rathnollag Racer and was bred from a Free Town Hotspur dam.

There were two bulls that reached the €3,500 mark at Friday’s sale, the first of which was judge Catherine Smith’s reserve champion from the pre-sale show, Dominarigle 1 Duke 1010.

The March 2022-born bull from the herd of Michael O’Keefe from Newmarket, Co Cork, was sired by Gurteragh Rambo 700 ET and was bred from a Gurteragh Justice ET dam.

The second bull to secure €3,500 was a second entry from Castlerea, Co Roscommon breeder Sinead Conry with her third prizewinner, Rathnollag Midnight. Sired by Rathnollag Power, the June 2022-born bull was bred from a Trillick George dam.

Michael O'Keefe with his reserve champion bull, Dominarigle 1 Duke 1010, that sold for €3,500 at the Irish Hereford Breed Society sale in Kilmallock Mart. \ Shanon Kinahan

Trailing closely behind was third prizewinner Kye Ranger 984 from the Elphin, Co Roscommon-based herd of Padraig McGrath. Sired by Pulham Ranger and bred from a Free Town Hotspur dam, the July 2022-born bull sold for €3,400.

Back to Co Cork, and it was the father-and-son duo of JJ and Michael Barrett, who secured €3,300 which was the next highest price of the day for their July 2022-born bull Gurtaleen Inchvale Leo. The first prizewinning bull was sired by Haven Kingpin and was bred from a Cill Cormaic Leo dam.

The final bull to secure over €3,000 at the sale was Strokestown, Co Roscommon breeder Johnny Dolan with his April 2022-born bull, Meadowhill Pat. The Trillick George son was bred from a Moyclare Lieutenant dam and sold for €3,200 on the day.