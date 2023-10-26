Sinead Conry with her first prizewinning bull, Rathnollag Roy, that sold for the highest price of €3,600 at the Irish Hereford Breed Society sale in Kilmallock Mart. \Shanon Kinahan

The Irish Hereford Breed Society held its annual autumn bull and heifer sale in Kilmallock Mart last Friday, which was well supported by local customers.

The sale peaked with a top price of €3,600, which was paid for Sinead Conry’s, first prizewinning October 2021-born bull, Rathnollag Roy. Roy was sired by the homebred Rathnollag Racer and was bred from a Free Town Hotspur dam.

There were two bulls that reached the €3,500 mark at Friday’s sale, the first of which was judge Catherine Smith’s reserve champion from the pre-sale show, Dominarigle 1 Duke 1010.

The March 2022-born bull from the herd of Michael O’Keefe from Newmarket, Co Cork, was sired by Gurteragh Rambo 700 ET and was bred from a Gurteragh Justice ET dam.

The second bull to secure €3,500 was a second entry from Castlerea, Co Roscommon breeder Sinead Conry with her third prizewinner, Rathnollag Midnight. Sired by Rathnollag Power, the June 2022-born bull was bred from a Trillick George dam.

Michael O'Keefe with his reserve champion bull, Dominarigle 1 Duke 1010, that sold for €3,500 at the Irish Hereford Breed Society sale in Kilmallock Mart. \ Shanon Kinahan

Trailing closely behind was third prizewinner Kye Ranger 984 from the Elphin, Co Roscommon-based herd of Padraig McGrath. Sired by Pulham Ranger and bred from a Free Town Hotspur dam, the July 2022-born bull sold for €3,400.

Back to Co Cork, and it was the father-and-son duo of JJ and Michael Barrett, who secured €3,300 which was the next highest price of the day for their July 2022-born bull Gurtaleen Inchvale Leo. The first prizewinning bull was sired by Haven Kingpin and was bred from a Cill Cormaic Leo dam.

The final bull to secure over €3,000 at the sale was Strokestown, Co Roscommon breeder Johnny Dolan with his April 2022-born bull, Meadowhill Pat. The Trillick George son was bred from a Moyclare Lieutenant dam and sold for €3,200 on the day.