Creaga Skyler, for Noel and Lisa Dowd, was the highest-priced animal in the 2022 sale selling for €4,300. \ Shanon Kinahan

The Irish Shorthorn Society is preparing to hold its annual autumn premier sale in Roscommon Mart on Saturday 18 November.

The pre-sale show is set to kick off Saturday morning at 9am and the sale will follow at 12pm.

The sale will consist of one in-calf heifer, 22 maiden heifers, 17 weanling heifers, two 2022-born bulls and five weanling bulls.

All of the animals entered in the sale are genotyped, export-tested and tested TH-free. As an exciting incentive, the society is offering free membership for first-time buyers that are not already society members.

Online bidders must register in advance with Roscommon Mart.