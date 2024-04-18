Limousin Champion Farnaught Thespian 2 sold for the highest price of €5,400 on the day. /Tricia Kennedy

Saturday 13 April was yet another busy day in the pedigree world with a strong entry of bulls forward for the Midland and Western Livestock Improvement Society mixed breed Continental bull show and sale.

The Carrick-on-Shannon venue has been a hive of activity in recent weeks with buyers and sellers travelling from all over the country for the sales. Saturday’s sale was no exception where another round of strong prices were recorded.

Topping the trade on the day was Robbie Lloyd from Mohill, Co Leitrim with his September 2022-born bull, Farnaught Thespian. Sired by Ewdenvale Ivor, the 18-month-old bull was tapped forward as the Limousin Champion in the pre-sale show by judge Michelle Tarpey before going on to top the sale at €5,400.

The next highest price of the day also came in the Limousin section, this time for Gerard Mulligan from Clontibret, Co Monaghan. Tasson Thor, an 18-month old son of Tweedale Lennox that was bred from a Derrygullinane Kingbull dam secured the second highest price of the day as the hammer fell at €5,000.

Tasson Thor from the herd of Gerard Mulligan sold for the second highest price of €5,000. /Tricia Kennedy

Next best in the Limousin ring was Edward Vaughan from Ballyshannon, Co Donegal with his October 2022-born Powerful Proper son, Portnason Trince that sold for €3,700.

Robbie Lloyd struck gold for a second time at Saturday’s sale when his August 2022-born bull, Farnaught Thyestes secured the next highest price in the Limousin section. The Claragh Neymar son sold for €3,500.

The final Limousin bull to clear the €3,000 mark was Killarkin TJ from the herd of Michael Flynn from Carrick-on-Shannon. The May 2022 born bull was sired by Tomschoice Imperial and was out of a Plumtree Fantastic cow.

Charolais

In the Charolais section, the top price of the day was achieved by Thomas McQuade from Virginia, Co Cavan with his May 2022-born bull, Drumagoland05 Timberland.

Drumagoland 05 Timberland for Thomas McQuade sold for the top Charolais price of €4,200. /Tricia Kennedy

The Ashleigh Admiral son was out of a Kilbline 1 Lari dam and sold for the top Charolais price of €4,200.

Judge Michelle Tarpey from Elphin selected Maria Calvey’s January 2023-born bull, Caltun Ulick as her Charolais Champion at Saturday’s sale. The 14-month-old bull from the Westport, Co Mayo based herd was sired by Texan-Gie and was bred from a CF52 cow going back to Hermes and sold for the second highest Charolais price of €4,100.

Local breeder Michael McGirl secured the Reserve Charolais Championship on the day with his January 2023-born bull, Aughnasheelin U Ted ET that sold for €3,500. He was sired by Newhouse Bigal and was bred from a Jaquard dam.

Seamus and Lisa McCann from Lusk, Co Dublin also put on a great show at Saturday’s sale with their three Swalesmoor Orville sons, Topnotch Turbo, Topnotch Thames and Topnotch Trump selling for €4,100, €3,500 and €3,300 respectively.