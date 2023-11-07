Matthew Goulding with Gouldingpoll 1 Ravette 1262 ET who secured the top price of €22,000 at the 2022 Genetic Gems sale. \ Willie McElroy

On Saturday, 18 November, the Genetic Gems Hereford sale will return to Tullamore Mart for its third annual event.

This year, the Gems sale has the added bonus of being held alongside the complete dispersal of the renowned FH Hereford herd, as well as the Irish Hereford Breed Society National Calf Show.

Sale managers Anselm Fitzgerald and Robert Jones said: “To date, the Genetic Gems has set and smashed National female records in its first two years, while also making it acceptable to see the Hereford breed soar to five-figure sums.

“Previous Gems are also shining bright, claiming numerous red rosettes across the country.”

This year’s sale will comprise a total of 15 cow and calf pairs, as well as in-calf and maiden heifers and embryos with some of the breed’s most sought after genetics. There are also five in-calf cow and calf pairs forward from the FH herd.

Last year’s sale saw Gouldingpoll 1 Ravette secure a new national record of €22,000.