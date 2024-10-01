Goldstar Une Star ET, who sold for the top price of €12,200. / Alfie Shaw

The much-anticipated Goldstar Charolais sale which took place over the weekend witnessed a phenomenal demand, with a top price of €12,200 and an average sale price of €5,358 for the breeding females on offer.

In total, 23 out of the 27 lots found new homes, with the consignment of embryos averaging just over €900 each.

Leading this incredible line up of females was one of the pre-sale favourites, Goldstar Une Star ET, at €12,200. This classy Neptune daughter accumulated a number of breed and interbreed championships at summer shows this year.

Just twelve months old, Une Star’s mother Goldstar Scarlette is a French bred cow, who goes back to an exceptional line of breeding females. She will now join a pedigree Charolais herd in the UK.

Goldstar Vanilla ET

Hot on her heels at €9,800 was her partner on the show circuit this year, Goldstar Vanilla ET. Another stylish daughter of Neptune, this January 2024 born heifer was overall junior female calf champion at Tullamore in August.

Her dam Goldstar Pepite needs no introduction, having won the overall championship at the National Charolais Show in 2022. She sold to a pedigree herd in Southern Ireland.

Goldstar Vanilla ET, who sold for €9,800. / Alfie Shaw

Trading at €9,600 was Goldstar Una, a daughter of Goldstar Othello and the prolific breeding cow, Goldstar Falkland. Born in April 2023, Una sold with a massive terminal index value of €167 and a carcass weight figure of +47.4kg.

Embryos

Topping the sale of embryos was a grade one embryo from Goldstar Une Star and Neptune at €1,000. Une Star was the reserve champion at the National calf show in France in 2023 and is a daughter of the €37,000 Reglisse.