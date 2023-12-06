Jennalyn Princess Duffy was one of the top prices at the third annual Festive Females sale, she sold for €5,000.

The Behan family held another successful Festive Females online sale that closed last Monday, 27 November, comprising of 17 females, four bulls and a selection of stocking fillers in the form of some rare Simmental semen. Leading the way in the 95% clearance of females was a three-way split of heifers, selling at €5,000 each.

These included two daughters of Manor Park Hansome, Jennalyn Princess Duffy and Clonagh Pretty Fabulous, and a daughter of Kilbride Farm Dragoon, the baby of the sale, Clonagh Ruby Jenny Fab. The remaining Simmental heifers sold from €4,700 to €3,000. Seven heifers in this bracket sold over €4,000. In total, four of the heifers have sold to a repeat customer in the Czech Republic and a further eight heifers will travel to the UK. Three bulls sold topping at €4,200 for a Tomschoice Lexicon son, Clonagh Tyson Boy, and two Manor Park Hansome sons selling for €4,000 each.

Semen lots topped at €460/straw for Cleenagh Flasher. Commenting on the sale, the Behan family said: “It is great to see the trust from buyers online from videos taken at home and that trust is evident in some breeders now having purchased at all three of our online sales.

“As always, we love having buyers come to view our stock, but it is great to have the back up of our videos for those unable to travel. Our next sale will take place in early January, so we’ll not be idle.”