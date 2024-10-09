AXA National Dairy Show

The National Dairy show will take place this Friday and Saturday (11-12 Oct) in the Green Glens Arena, Millstreet, Co Cork. Over 20 classes will be judged during two-day event with the YMA young handlers’ classes kicking off proceedings on the Friday afternoon at 2pm, and Saturday’s judging commencing at 9.30am.

Some big prize money is up for grabs with €750 on offer for first place in a number of the cow classes, including the supreme champion class.

For a full report on the winners, check out the pedigree pages in next week’s Irish Farmers Journal

Irish Hereford premier sale

The Irish Hereford Cattle society will hold its autumn premier show and sale of bulls in GVM Mart, Tullamore on Saturday, 10 October.

There are 29 bulls entered and all have bene pre-inspected, sire-verified, semen-checked, export-tested and tested free from hypotrichosis. The pre-sale show starts at 11am with the sale kicking off at 1pm

Moyside Shorthorn sale

The Moyside Shorthorn Club is holding its annual autumn sale of Shorthorn males and females in Elphin Mart on Saturday, 19 October.

It’s a big year for the Moyside club, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary, and there are over 70 heifers entered for the sale along with seven bulls. The sale will also include a show of pedigree heifers, and a reduction sale of the Moygara herd.

The sale kicks off at 12pm and online bidding is available on www.martbids.ie