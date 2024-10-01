Thurles Mart in Co Tipperary was the venue for this year’s Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society youth development finals.

Young Angus enthusiasts from England, Scotland and Ireland travelled to the premier county looking to be crowned this year’s overall winner. Thirty competitors took part in the final, which consisted of clipping, grooming, showing and stock judging.

Participants at this year's YDP finals in Thurles Mart. / Mac Gregor Photography

Aged between 8 and 24 years old, these finalists had taken part in workshops held across their various regions this summer. Branded “not just for Angus breeders”, the competition brought together some of the finest young stockpersons in the business.

Judges for this year’s final were Callum Innes, Leo Mc Enroe, David and Susan Johnstone, Maddie Clarke, Ewan Campbell, John Tait and Rob Willis.

Senior winner

Coming out on top in the senior section was John Smyth from Co Cavan. John is well known for showing and grooming cattle at shows and sales.

On their home farm, John and his father breed pedigree Angus and Limousin cattle. For his accomplishment, John took home a travel bursary worth £1,500 to study Angus herds anywhere in the world.

Cameron Barclay, Eoin Robinson and John Smyth, the winners at this year's Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society youth development final in Thurles Mart. / Mac Gregor Photography

In the intermediate section, it was another Irish man taking pole position, Eoin Robinson from Co Westmeath. Eoin only started breeding pedigree Angus cattle in recent years and has enjoyed some terrific success in the show ring to date. He was awarded a cattle blow-dryer and a trophy.

Overall winner in the junior section was young Cameron Barclay. Hailing all the way from Scotland, Cameron comes from a family steeped in pedigree cattle breeding, with her father Stuart running the renowned Harestone herd. For her award, she took home a set of cattle clippers and a trophy.

Extravaganza weekend

This weekend will see the Irish Aberdeen Angus Association return to Thurles mart for their 2024 Extravaganza. On Saturday 5 October the weekend will kick off with the Genetic Excellence sale. This sale contains 50 pre-inspected heifers and four choice bulls.

Brand new for this year is “You Pick, We Pay”. This incentive gives potential customers a chance to walk away with a pedigree Aberdeen Angus animal for absolutely nothing.

The sale runs like normal with all 54 lots available for auction. After the final lot is sold, a random lot number from the sold lots will be drawn. The highest bidder of the selected lot will win their animal completely free.

On Sunday 6 October the associations National Calf Show will take place attracting over 100 of the country’s best quality Aberdeen Angus cattle. Overall champion on the day will walk away with an impressive prize fund of €1,000.

For a full report on the finals pick up a copy of this week's Irish Farmers Journal