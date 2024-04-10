Pigmeat doesn’t get enough credit for its versatility or value to consumers, IFA pig executive Sarah Hanley has said.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal ahead of next week’s Irish Pig Health Symposium where she will discuss the issue, Hanley said there have been a number of challenges in the sector over the last year.

Employment availability is a major issue for pig farmers, while nitrates and the new four-day slurry movement rule is another, she said.

“The four-day rule is not workable for pig farmers,” she said.

The event will be held at the Curragh Racecourse, Co Kildare, from 5pm next Tuesday 16 April. The theme for this year’s event is ‘future proofing the health of your business’, and it will feature a range of national and international speakers.

Hanley said that pig farming can be isolating, and that the event is a good opportunity for pig farmers and pig farm workers to attend.