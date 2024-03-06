The Department said that the change was to allow inspections on the ground to verify slurry movements. \ Ramona Farrelly

The IFA has criticised the move by the Department of Agriculture to apply a timeframe of four days for the reporting of slurry movements between farms.

The Department said that the change was to allow inspections on the ground to verify slurry movements.

The change will be rolled out in “the coming weeks, allowing farmers sufficient time to declare any movements of manure that have already taken place in 2024”, the Department said.

IFA environment chair John Murphy said the proposed four-day notification of slurry movements is not practicable, particularly for pig farmers. The IFA will further engage with Department officials on this issue to find a feasible solution that works for all.

“The bottom line here is many of these proposed measures will place more burdens on farmers. It is vital that the Government delivers on its side of the bargain and protects our current derogation.”