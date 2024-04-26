In this week's Irish Farmers Journal Farming News podcast, we hear the boost that settled weather has delivered to the cattle trade and factories' latest moves to secure beef supplies as farmers are busy with fieldwork.
We discuss the factors driving a "red-hot" demand for marginal land and how one proposed 36ac forestry site has proven to be the straw that broke the camel's back for one Mayo community.
Also covered is an update on fertiliser prices, the number of farmers who applied for the Fodder Transport Support Measure and Revenue's position on VAT claim-backs for key farm investment items.
Listen here now:
