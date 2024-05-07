The 2024 Dundalk Show, which takes place on Sunday 9 June at Bellurgan Park against the backdrop of the Cooley Mountains, is now open for entries.

Dundalk Show has always highlighted the importance of agriculture and food production to the local economy and provides that essential shop window to showcase all that is good about the sector.

Numerous classes, such as arts and crafts, handwriting, gardening, baking and Lego, ensure children will be well catered for.

The home industries section will cover crafts, baking and preserves, crochet, knitting, woodwork, photography, art, horticulture and floral art.

Cattle, sheep and horses

The horse pony section will cover showing and jumping classes and events for riding schools. The cattle section has both pedigree and commercial classes across various breeds, young handler classes and Highland Cattle are again being catered for this year.

The sheep section has all its usual classes and this year is generating major interest as a number of breed societies are holding their all-Ireland finals at the show, including the Zurich Farm Insurance Crossbred All-Ireland Championship, Texel All-Ireland Championship, Suffolk All-Ireland Championship, Charolais All-Ireland Championship, Mule All-Ireland Championship and Cheviot All-Ireland Championship.

The poultry section attracts plenty of attention, with many showing classes and egg classes.

Man's best friend also draws a big crowd, with plenty of classes for dogs of all types. Almost all sections hold qualifiers where an exhibit goes on to represent Dundalk Show at an all-Ireland final.

Entertainment

Following his performance at last year's show, Johnny Brady returns and will have everyone up dancing on the jiving floor. There will also be other musical attractions on the day.

Children go free on the day. Entries for the various classes and trade stands can be made online and the full 2024 schedule is also online.

Early bird tickets are available online and further information is available at www.dundalkshow.com or on Facebook.