The 2024 harvest has now come to an end for many tillage farmers and will be remembered as another challenging one.

Indeed, the tillage sector continues to face many challenges as we look to the future, including changing policies, climate and market dynamics.

With labour becoming a problem at both farm and industry levels, there is significant scope for forging a good career in the sector, as tillage graduates and young farmers are in high demand.

For this week's podcast, we spoke to Max Potterton, tillage farmer and Irish Farmers' Association grain policy executive, about his journey so far in his career.

We covered everything from college, working with Boortmalt, the IFA, farming with family and the future of tillage.

Listen to the full podcast below: