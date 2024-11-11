Kristina Hansén is an agricultural journalist from Sweden who focuses her writing on EU policy.

On our most recent episode of the Young Stock Podcast, we spoke to Swedish woman Kristina Hansén, a journalist for Sweden’s largest agricultural newspaper Land Lantbruk.

Kristina has a background in farming, as her parents grew chives and reared sheep on a small arable farm in a town just outside Stockholm.

After studying agronomy with a focus on rural development, she moved to the Swedish capital and has been writing for Land Lantbruk for over five years.

Kristina specialises in EU policy and must frequently make business trips to Brussels or across Europe to speak to politicians. That is how I met her while on a farming press tour in Hungary.

The young journalist tells us all about her career, what agriculture is like in Sweden and her expectations of the new European commissioner-designates.

We want to make this podcast work for you and we’re always open to feedback and suggestions. We also want to hear your views on the matters that are of importance to young farmers.

To get in touch with your opinions and feedback on the podcast, you can email youngstock@farmersjournal.ie or leave a WhatsApp voice note at 086-836 6465.

You can listen to the podcast here: