Brady Group has an interesting opportunity in the form of a 222.88ac dairy farm lease in the Midlands.

Comprising of good-quality agricultural land that is all in grass, the property at Glynwood, Athlone, Co Westmeath, is located 10km southeast of Athlone.

Split by the M6 motorway, an underpass connects both divisions.

The farmyard is centrally located on the grazing platform and is set up as a modern dairy farm with a 16-unit milking parlour with an 11,000l bulk tank and a drafting unit. The parlour also has solar panels.

The buildings also have cubicle spaces for 175 cows and 35 weanlings, a calf shed with space for 50 calves, a pair of group calving pens and a straw shed.

There is ample slurry storage with capacity for approximately 438,000 gallons. There are two silage pits and a meal bin on also site.

There is an option to purchase or lease the stock on the farm.

This is an operating dairy farm, where the current owner is retiring and there is also an option to purchase or lease the stock on the farm. Totalling 204 head at the start of the year, this number included 127 cows and 32 replacement heifers on hand, as well as 38 weanling heifers.

The BISS entitlements will be leased to the lessee with the land and all are to be repaid to the lessor annually for as long as they exist. These are expected to average €22,450 on an annual basis over the duration of this CAP.

The grazing platform surrounds the yard.

The farm also has another 28.5ac on the grazing platform leased and, subject to discussions with the land owner, there could be a possibility of this being available also.

Its central location, good facilities and availability of stock all help make this a great opportunity for someone to enter or expand their dairy operation.

A minimum of lease term of 10 years is what is proposed, but, subject to discussion, a longer term could also be on the table. Payments will be on made via monthly standing orders.

There is a guide of €80,000/year cost for leasing this farm. It should also be noted that financial vetting of lessee may be part of the process.

For further details on this fantastic opportunity, contact Brady Group.