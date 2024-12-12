The 40ac residential farm at Corah, Ballycarney, Co Wexford was sold at auction on Friday last.

Quinn Property recently concluded the sales of two farms in the southeast.

The larger of the two, a 40ac residential farm at Corah, Ballycarney, Co Wexford sold at online auction on Friday 6 December on the LSL auction platform. Guided at €800,000 the property contained a house and farmyard and excellent quality ground that is divided by a public road.

The first round of bidding saw Lot 1, the residence and farmyard on 1.4ac bid to €300,000.

The house and yard at Corah, Ballycarney, Co Wexford.on circa 1.4ac are guided were €300,000.

Lot 2, 10.7ac which was to the rear of Lot 1 was bid to €160,000 while Lot 3, 27.7ac located across the road from the balance of the farm reached €340,000.

Auctioneer, David Quinn then offered the entire and bidding on this came to €820,000 before a recess in proceedings. Following the break, bids resumed on the lots to the point where they reached €835,000 (€20,875/ac). With no further bids on the entire, the property was withdrawn from auction.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal following the auction, David Quinn said that it was eventually sold in lots for an undisclosed figure that exceeded €835,000. Lots 1 and 2 were purchased by local dry stock farmers while a beef farmer was the successful purchaser of Lot 3.

Wicklow

Quinn Property were active on the auction front across across the county bounds too as they sold a circa 30.5ac at Toberpatrick, Tinahely, Co Wicklow in late November.

Laid out in one block, the land is best suited to grassland or forestry production and ahead of the sale it was guided at €200,000 (€6,550/ac).

The 30.5ac block of land at Toberpatrick, Tinahely, Co Wicklow sold at auction in late November.

Auctioneer David Quinn described interest in the property as exceptional adding that they had exceeded all expectations ahead of the online auction.

It opened at €100,000 and prompt bidding saw it ease €200,000 before a recess was called with a bod of €250,000 on the table.

Upon resumption, the lands were placed on the market and further bids saw it surpass €275,000. A further seven bids were placed with two bidders remaining in the hunt before the hammer fell at €289,000 (€9,475/ac) - well in excess of its guide price.