The 34.3ac residential farm is located on the R481 road and is a short distance from Kilfenora.

A traditional residential farm of 34.4ac in north Clare is scheduled to go to online auction next week.

The roadside property at Ballybreen, Kilfenora, Co Clare, is listed for sale with Arthur and Lees Auctioneers via the iamsold bidding platform.

Around 2km west of Kilfenora, the land is elevated and, in terms of quality, it would be typical of the area. There is a water source in the form of a stream on the land.

Included in the yard, there is a two-bay round roof hayshed with lean-to.

With the exception of less than an acre, all the farm is in one block and is situated south of the R481 road.

Scattered within a half-acre, the house and yard are set back about 150 metres from the road in a nice sheltered spot surrounded by mature trees. Centrally placed in the property, they can be accessed via an old laneway that leads from the public road.

A traditional structure, the cottage has three bedrooms - two of which have open fireplaces - a bathroom and a kitchen. There is also a living room that has a solid fuel stove.

The land is elevated and is described as typical of the locality.

It has good views of the surrounding countryside, but the residence hasn’t been lived in for a number of years. Because of that, it should qualify for the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant of €50,000.

Within a few metres of the western gable of the house, there is a traditional stone outbuilding and there could be an opportunity to incorporate it into the living area if the future purchaser wished.

With the exception of one small field, all the land is in one block on the southern side of the R481 road.

Another smaller stone shed is close by, while further away from it there is a larger stone structure and livestock handling yard with a crush. Also, within the confines of the yard, there is a two-bay hayshed with lean-to. It needs work, but there’s an abundance of potential here.

Bids in excess of €250,000 are expected for this Banner County farm, with plenty of potential. Unless it is sold beforehand, bidding for this Burren property opens at 3.30pm on Thursday 12 December on iamsold.ie.