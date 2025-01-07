EirGrid states that, currently, the electricity grid can accommodate up to 75% of electricity from renewable sources at any one time.

Ireland’s grid operator EirGrid has released the latest provisional figures for December’s electricity consumption. It was a very good month for renewables, particularly wind.

The majority of renewable electricity generated last month came from wind farms, which accounted for over 40% of all electricity used in Ireland.

Total generation from wind energy amounted to 1,287 gigawatt hours (GWh) over the month.

Overall, renewables provided 46.7% of electricity in December when other sources, including grid-scale solar (excluding rooftop) and hydropower, are included.

Overall electricity system demand stood at 3,110GWh for December.

Gas generation was still crucial for the country, accounting for 38% of all electricity used in December.

Twelve percent was imported via interconnection, 2% came from coal and the remaining 1% from other sources such as biogas.

Transition

EirGrid is responsible for leading Ireland's transition to a low-carbon future so that 80% of electricity can come from renewables, as set out in Government targets.

EirGrid states that, currently, the electricity grid can accommodate up to 75% of electricity from renewable sources at any one time.

This is known as the system non-synchronous penetration (SNSP) limit. EirGrid is aiming to further increase the SNSP limit.

Director of system operations at EirGrid Diarmaid Gillespie said: “Wind energy contributed strongly to electricity generation last month, marking one of the highest December figures for wind energy generation on record, according to provisional data.”