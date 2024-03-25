The European Commission now has, as a rule, two months to assess whether the modified plan fulfils the assessment criteria in the recovery and resilience facility regulation.

The Government has submitted a request to the European Commission for €240m in funding, adding a REPowerEU chapter to its recovery and resilience plan.

The REPowerEU chapter includes a number of new investments such as improving energy efficiency in the public building stock and investments in sustainable transport.

The plans have been included to help meet REPowerEU Plan’s objectives to reduce Europe’s reliance on fossil fuels before 2030.

Ireland has requested to transfer part of its share of the Brexit Adjustment Reserve, amounting to €150m, to its recovery and resilience plan.

Recovery plan

Together with Ireland's REPowerEU grants allocation (€90m), these funds make the total REPowerEU chapter worth €240m in grants and the EU contribution to Ireland´s recovery plan worth €1.15bn.

Ireland’s recovery and resilience plan supports the green transition through investments including €164m in the electrification and upgrade of Cork commuter rail and €115m in energy efficiency in residential and public buildings.

It also pledges €108m to support biodiversity and ecosystems through the restoration and rehabilitation of wetlands to change land use from peat extraction to carbon sequestration.