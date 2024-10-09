It was a hectic week for Galway woman Ursula Kelly. Cormac Tagging’s managing director scooped the Network Ireland AIB established business woman of the year award and soon afterwards took part in a European Commission policy debate on rural entrepreneurship in farming.

Keynote speaker

She was then announced as the keynote speaker for the Dairy Women Ireland conference and after that appeared on Ireland AM to talk about cattle and sheep tags.

The Dealer is out of breath just writing that. As the saying goes, if you want to get something done, ask a busy woman.