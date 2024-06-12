The cost of tickets to a major biomethane held this week put the Dealer in mind of a farmer quote he heard some weeks ago. \ Ramona Farrelly

The great and good of the biomethane industry met this week in Croke Park for Renewable Gas Forum Ireland’s big ticket event of the year - a conference pitched as a “platform for engagement and collaboration”. But the cost of tickets at a princely €393 a pop put The Dealer in mind of a farmer quote he heard some weeks ago: “AD is a rich man’s game”.

Interestingly the EPA’s annual water gig in Galway on the same day was €270 a ticket and you had the buy the dinner on top of that.

If The Dealer was writing a cheque to that tune, it would be better spent on a pair of ewes, a few bales of silage or a pallet of weanling crunch.