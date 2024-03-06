It’s not often a handful of beef cattle make the front page of the Racing Post, especially so close to Cheltenham, but Harry Cobden, jockey to Paul Nicholls, is every inch the West Country farmer.

While Cobden battles to become champion jockey in the UK, he’ll need plenty of winners to clear the £48,000 (€56,000) bill for his new beef arrivals on farm.

They don’t stay too long at his Somerset base as he is sending around 30 to 40 head a week to the local abattoir.

For a man with 500 cattle and 250 sheep on his farm at any one time, no winner would be more fitting than Bravemansgame in the Gold Cup next week.

Maybe he can compare notes with ag science grad and dairy farmer Michael O’Sullivan in the weigh room next week.