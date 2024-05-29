The IFA has enlisted new recruits in for its policy team. \ Ramona Farrelly

There’s been moving and shaking in the ranks of the IFA’s team of policy executives, which is the association’s permanent government to you and me.

The Dealer hears that Gráinne Dwyer, formerly of Animal Health Ireland, has been tasked with leading policy for the association’s dairy committee, while Aine O’Connell is on leave.

Already covering the fresh milk committee and retail, Robert Malone is now the IFA’s farm business committee and debt support services point of contact on policy matters.

Horticulture executive Niamh Brennan is to take on responsibility for renewables and horses, with Claire McGlynn taking on the revamped flooding project team.

New recruit Donal Callaghan is to assist on animal health policy and Amy Mulchrone is to join the IFA’s policy team over the coming weeks.