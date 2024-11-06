With well over a month to go to Christmas Day, organisers of tractor runs around the country are getting together to rally farmers and contractors to take to the roads with decked-out tractors for good local causes.
St Catherine’s juvenile GAA club in Cork is no different, with a tractor run in the diary for Saturday 21 December. Proceeds from the event will go to the club and to the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association. The cost is €20 per tractor, car, bike, or lorry, with a children’s tractor and bike run taking placed beforehand.
Registration kicks off at 3pm on the day. Best of luck to all.
