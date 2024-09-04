With limited options to get a few days away from farming this spring, or indeed a few days’ good farming weather, The Dealer’s interest has been captivated by the prospect of a day out at possibly the country’s most scenic mart.

The Cooley Sheep Breeders Association is busy this week setting up a temporary sale marquee and outdoor penning for its mart, which is granted a special licence by the Department of Agriculture to take place in a field overlooking Carlingford Lough this Saturday 7 September.

I also see the sale is bucking the 2024 trend of lower sales entries. The Cooley sale has 3,400 sheep entered, including almost 1,200 hoggets whose owners resisted higher prices this spring and are holding out for a day in the sun.