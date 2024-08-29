Actual planting levels remain low despite the recent improvement in the issuing of licences.

There may well have been a communal sigh of relief within the forestry arm of the Department of Agriculture last week.

The embattled section finally reached the weekly afforestation licensing target pace for 8,000ha a year, with 18 licences granted for 153 hectares.

However, it is unlikely that this achievement – laudable as it undoubtedly is – will result in the clinking of any champagne glasses given the current rate of actual afforestation.

Planting levels are running 10% down on last year.

And Ireland will struggle to top the 1,652ha planted in 2023 – the lowest level of afforestation on record.