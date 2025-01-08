Even the dealer was surprised at a new use for milk witnessed in Portugal at the weekend.

Portuguese soccer’s second division wasn’t where I expected to learn more about the versatility of milk, but that’s what happened over the weekend.

Faced with soggy ground conditions, ground staff at host team Oliveirense proved their ingenuity when they turned to dairy for the solution in their match against Felgueiras.

Apparently, paint was available but it was soluble and wouldn’t stay where water had pooled, but the fat and lactose in milk meant it congealed and lasted for the 90 minutes.

Unfortunately for the hosts, there were footballs flying over spilled milk as they conceded a goal in the first minute before eventually losing 3-0.