On the 70th anniversary of the foundation of the IFA, the association has announced that the EU Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Christophe Hansen attends and addresses its 70th Annual General Meeting in the Irish Farm Centre. \ Philip Doyle

European Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Christophe Hansen impressed attendees at the IFA AGM last Thursday. His comments and responses to questions are carried in this pages, but it was his understanding of a farmer’s day-to-day existence that made a connection with the 100 farmers present. Growing up on a farm, being involved in yardwork and fieldwork seems to have equipped him with an insight into the mindset of farmers.

It’s fair to say that the newly-appointed Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon has that same hands-on experience, the same ability to talk technical farming, as well as the technicalities of national and European legislation and policy delivery. Both will need all the insight they possess for two very challenging roles.

One of the bodies Hansen will be engaging with is the new European Board on Agriculture and Food. He posted a communication on Friday welcoming the appointment of thirty people “representing the rural and farming community, food supply chains and civil society”.

The farming representation extends to two people, one from umbrella farm body COPA , the other the co-operative umbrella body COGECA. Actually, as COGECA represents marts, dairy processors and other farmer co-operatives, it’s really only one and a half voices. Out of 30.

Meanwhile, there are 14 NGOs. Two of these represent rural youth, CEJA and RYE. Of these, CEJA can be described as the young farmers representative, with RYE a more general rural youth network. So, two and a half voices then, out of 30. There are many more other NGOs representing environmental groups than there are farmer representatives, while seed, fertiliser, processor, and retailer interests are well catered for among the 13 “trade and business associations”. The remaining three members represent academics, trade unions, and workers and professionals respectively.

Of course, the committee, its work and the weight of its opinions won’t solely hinge on the weight of representation, but the couple of farmer representatives better be willing to broaden their shoulders, stand their ground, and speak up, because it won’t be easy to be heard.

Of course we need dialogue and engagement from all stakeholders, but the EU’s 9m farmers are the ones whose livelihoods are on the line when the future of food production is being decided. The corresponding figure was 12m in 2010.

That’s net of UK farmers, the rapid decline in farming numbers across Europe is unrelated to Brexit.

It’s all about farmer income, with farmers walking away from an increasing workload and regulatory burden for an income that is falling in real terms.

Martin Heydon, Christophe Hansen and their teams have a huge job on their hands.

Listening to farmers will be key to forging a pathway to sustainability for food production.