UK cheesemakers were left feeling Blue in recent days after their products failed to make it to Portugal for the World Cheese Awards. The competition cheeses were delayed at border checkpoints by what makers called increased post-Brexit red tape.

While the red tape means there will be plenty of extra forms which will have to be Caerphilly completed, there appears to be no Whey around it for the country’s exporters.

No matter how often I think I’ve heard the last of Brexit, it always turns out there is Stil tonnes of fallout from the 2016 vote.