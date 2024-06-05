The Dealer wonders if there is more going on at Macra than meets the eye.

The Dealer wonders if there is more going on at Macra than meets the eye. The news late last week that the popular Queen of the Land festival had been scrapped for 2024 is the latest issue for the organisation.

It reported a loss of over €400,000 in 2023, following which its CEO Michael Curran openly said he would be looking for his own P45 should it be repeated. While the festival is run by Offaly Macra, The Dealer can’t help but think this is just another issue Macra HQ did not need.

I mused on this page a number of weeks ago that it’s a defining year for Macra and, given the losses in 2023, perhaps increasing the membership fee would help the books.

I’m told a meeting of the new board is due next week. Will membership be discussed there?