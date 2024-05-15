I see there’s been a bit of movement at Tirlán following the co-op’s AGM this week.

Gerard O’Brien from Co Waterford and Thomas Phelan from Co Laois have been appointed as vice-chairs, with Wexford’s John G Murphy re-appointed as vice-chair also for another two-year term.

Tom Phelan, of course, is the former IFA dairy chair who stood down from the position at the beginning of 2021 to run (successfully) for a position on the board of Tirlán.

Former vice chair Pat Murphy and board member Paddy Whyte retired from their positions at the AGM.

James O’Brien from Co Kilkenny and James Finn from Co Tipperary were appointed to the co-op board as a result of vacancies arising.