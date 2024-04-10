The Dealer is wondering if the groundskeepers in Central Park are in need of a baler.

I’m told that New Yorkers were left shocked over the weekend after a McHale Fusion 4 baler was parked up in Times Square. Not literally, of course.

I’m talking about the billboard that McHale was promoting its competition with local GAA club Kilmaine on ahead of the Connacht championship football match between Mayo and New York. The Mayo company is raffling off a Fusion 4 for the club.

I wonder if anyone in the Manhattan area bought a ticket. The Dealer wonders if the Central Park groundskeepers could be pulled out of the hat.