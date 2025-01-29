The Dealer understands that the board of Centenary Thurles Co-op in Tipperary has decided to downsize. Now, you hear of boards reducing in size from 15 to 10, or 12, but in the Centenary case it’s reducing from 44 to 15.

In other words, rather than chair Paddy Daly having to keep control of three hurling teams during a board meeting, now he’ll only have to look after the equivalent of one.

The big board is partly a legacy issue, after Thurles Co-op was taken over by Centenary in 2005 and the two boards merged, but that was 20 years ago. No decision has been taken on who is going to get the chop, but all is not lost, as the deposed will probably join an outer council.